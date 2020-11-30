  1. Home
Mmmh singer Kai asked EXO star Baekhyun many questions before solo debut; Reveals Taemin helped him with THIS

EXO member Kai released his debut solo album KAI. He revealed he asked EXO star Baekhyun questions during recording, revealed Taemin helped him and more.
13787 reads Mumbai
EXO member Kai releases his new albumMmmh singer Kai asked EXO star Baekhyun many questions before solo debut; Reveals Taemin helped him with THIS
EXO member Kai debuted as a soloist today. As his album KAI releases, the singer revealed that his fellow EXO members helped him with his solo launch. As reported by Soompi, at a press conference hosted by fellow EXO member Baekhyun, Kai revealed he posed questions to Baekhyun during the making process. He said that he had presented his queries to his fellow band member during recording. He added that other members also directly helped him a lot. 

"Rather than saying a simple, ‘Do well, hwaiting,’ they offered many ideas on how I could produce a greater quality album and what EXO-L would like. While each of the members promote solo, they learn a lot and think a lot. I’m excited to see what synergy will be created when we reunite as EXO again after we level up," he revealed. He also revealed that Taemin also helped him. He said that the singer gave him a lot of advice about how he "should do things and what I should pay attention to more as a soloist.” 

Kai also added that he made the album keeping fans in mind. "It was a difficult and busy time, but I prepared while thinking of fans, and I could overcome everything. When I first debuted, self-satisfaction and the goals I wanted to achieve as an artist came first, but I’ve become sincere since I’ve received so much love from EXO-L and because they’ve approached me with sincerity. I hope fans think of this as a sincere expression of my feelings. Rookie artist Kai begins now, so please look upon me well," he said. 

