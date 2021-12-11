Mnet announces 'Boys Planet 2022' at the 2021 MAMA

On December 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), Mnet began broadcasting the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021 MAMA). During the broadcast, Mnet revealed that the show 'Boys Planet' was coming in 2022. In a stylized video, the captions read, 'A signal from a new planet. We await the boys who will go on a global journey together.'

Mnet clarified that they are taking applications from potential contestants between December 11, 2021, and February 11, 2022. Mnet has since shared that they will be looking for applicants from around the world who were born before January 1, 2009, as long as they can travel to South Korea and don’t belong to any agency. Contestants have to choose two out of the following categories - Vocal, Dance, Rap, Acting and Producing.

'Girls Planet 999' aired from August to October and was an audition survival program starring female contestants from South Korea, China, and Japan who had the same dream of debuting in an idol group despite having different languages and cultures. Their growth and drive as they find themselves headed towards their common goal was unfolded in the imaginary world named 'Girls Planet.' 'Beyond Evil' actor Yeo Jin Goo was the host, or 'Planet Master,' and soloist Sunmi and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany were the mentors, or 'K-Pop Masters,' to the aspiring contestants. The nine finalists on 'Girls Planet 999' are currently gearing up for their debut as Kep1er in January.

This will be a male version of their audition program 'Girls Planet 999' and also a sequel to the previous season! The new season will probably be titled 'Boys Planet 2022'.

Check out the trailer and guidelines below:

[#BoysPlanet] We are looking forward to the boy who will go on a journey to become a global idol.



Application Period

December 11th, 2021 ~ February 11th 23:59 (KST), 2022



Questions

boysplanet2022@naver.com #Mnet #엠넷 pic.twitter.com/XINzds9Fsn — Mnet (@MnetKR) December 11, 2021

