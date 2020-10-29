Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Kang Daniel and more nominated at MAMA 2020
December for Korean music fans means award season and very recently, Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 revealed when the popular award ceremony will take place in Korea. On December 6, starting from 6 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), we'll find out who will be the big winners at MAMA 2020. Moreover, via Soompi, MAMA 2020's nominations list is also finally out.
When it comes to the criteria for the final winners; Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards will be based on 30% official votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales and 20% physical album sales while Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards categories will be based on 20% official votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales and 10% physical album sales. Album of the Year will be based on 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales while Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 will be based on 60% official votes, 20% social media votes and 20% global music video views. Finally, Best Music Video will be based on 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.
In order to be eligible for MAMA 2020 nominations, the music had to have released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020. Voting has officially commenced and will continue until December 5 at 11:59 pm KST (8:29 pm IST).
Check out MAMA 2020's full nominations list below:
Best New Male Artist
CRAVITY
MCND
TOO
TREASURE
WEi
Best New Female Artist
cignature
Natty
SECRET NUMBER
Weeekly
woo!ah!
Best Male Artist
Kang Daniel
Park Jin Young
Baekhyun
Zico
Taemin
Best Female Artist
Sunmi
IU
Chungha
Taeyeon
Hwasa
Best Male Group
EXO
GOT7
NCT
MONSTA X
BTS
SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
IZ*ONE
Oh My Girl
Best Dance Performance Male Group
ATEEZ – INCEPTION
EXO – Obsession
NCT 127 – Kick It
TXT – Can’t You See Me?
BTS – Dynamite
SEVENTEEN – Left & Right
Best Dance Performance Female Group
BLACKPINK – How You Like That
ITZY – WANNABE
TWICE – MORE & MORE
Red Velvet – Psycho
IZ*ONE – Secret Story of the Swan
Oh My Girl – Nonstop
Best Dance Performance Solo
Kang Daniel – Who U Are
Sunmi – pporappippam
Jessi – NUNU NANA
Taemin – Criminal
Hwasa – Maria
Best Vocal Performance Group
WINNER – Hold
Noel – Late Night
NU’EST – I’m in Trouble
Davichi – Dear.
MAMAMOO – HIP
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
Baekhyun – Candy
IU – Blueming
Jung Seung Hwan – My Christmas wish
Taeyeon – Spark
Best Band Performance
DAY6 – Zombie
M.C the MAX – BLOOM
N.Flying – Oh really.
LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming
HYUKOH – Help
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
Giriboy – Eul (Feat. BIG Naughty)
YUMDDA – Amanda (Feat. Simon Dominic)
Lee Hi – Holo
Zico – Any song
CHANGMO – METEOR
Best OST
Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)
Baek Yerin – Here I Am Again (Crash Landing On You)
Sandeul – Slightly Tipsy (She is My Type)
Joy – Introduce me a good person (Hospital Playlist)
Jo Jung Suk – Aloha (“Hospital Playlist”)
Best Collaboration
Park Jin Young – When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)
BOL4 – Leo (Feat. Baekhyun)
Sung Si Kyung & IU – First Winter
IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
Zico – Summer Hate (Feat. Rain)
Song of the Year
(Nominees for the song genre categories are automatically nominated.)
ATEEZ – INCEPTION
Baekhyun – Candy
Baek Yerin – Here I Am Again (Crash Landing On You)
Baek Yerin – Square (2017)
BLACKPINK – How You Like That
BOL4 – Leo (Feat. Baekhyun)
BTS – Dynamite
CHANGMO – METEOR
Davichi – Dear.
DAY6 – Zombie
EXO – Obsession
Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)
Giriboy – Eul (Feat. BIG Naughty)
Hwasa – Maria
HYUKOH – Help
ITZY – WANNABE
IU – Blueming
IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
IZ*ONE – Secret Story of the Swan
Jessi – NUNU NANA
Jo Jung Suk – Aloha (Hospital Playlist)
Joy – Introduce me a good person (Hospital Playlist)
Jung Seung Hwan – My Christmas wish
Kang Daniel – Who U Are
Lee Hi – Holo
LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming
M.C the MAX – BLOOM
MAMAMOO – HIP
N.Flying – Oh really.
NCT 127 – Kick It
Noel – Late Night
NU’EST – I’m in Trouble
Oh My Girl – Nonstop
Park Jin Young – When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)
Red Velvet – Psycho
Sandeul – Slightly Tipsy (She is My Type)
SEVENTEEN – Left & Right
Sung Si Kyung & IU – First Winter
Sunmi – pporappippam
Taemin – Criminal
Taeyeon – Spark
TWICE – MORE & MORE
TXT – Can’t You See Me?
WINNER – Hold
YUMDDA – Amanda (Feat. Simon Dominic)
Zico – Any song
Zico – Summer Hate (Feat. Rain)
Artist of the Year
(Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated.)
Baekhyun
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chungha
cignature
CRAVITY
EXO
GOT7
Hwasa
IU
IZ*ONE
Kang Daniel
MAMAMOO
MCND
MONSTA X
Natty
NCT
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SECRET NUMBER
SEVENTEEN
Sunmi
Taemin
Taeyeon
TOO
TREASURE
TWICE
Weeekly
WEi
woo!ah!
Zico
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10
(Nominees for the artist/genre categories, excluding Best OST and Best Collaboration, are automatically nominated. If both an individual artist and his/her group is eligible, then only the group is nominated.)
ATEEZ
Baek Yerin
BLACKPINK
BTS
CHANGMO
Chungha
cignature
CRAVITY
Davichi
DAY6
EXO
Giriboy
GOT7
HYUKOH
ITZY
IU
IZ*ONE
Jessi
Jung Seung Hwan
Kang Daniel
Lee Hi – “Holo”
LEENALCHI
MAMAMOO
MCND
M.C the MAX
MONSTA X
Natty
NCT
N.Flying
Noel
NU’EST
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SECRET NUMBER
SEVENTEEN
Sunmi
Taemin
Taeyeon
TOO
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
Weeekly
WEi
WINNER
woo!ah!
YUMDDA
Zico
Who do you think will win at MAMA 2020? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.