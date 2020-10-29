Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Kang Daniel and more nominated at MAMA 2020

BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and Kang Daniel are amongst the many nominated in several categories at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020. Check out the full nominations list below.

December for Korean music fans means award season and very recently, Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 revealed when the popular award ceremony will take place in Korea. On December 6, starting from 6 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), we'll find out who will be the big winners at MAMA 2020. Moreover, via Soompi, MAMA 2020's nominations list is also finally out.

When it comes to the criteria for the final winners; Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards will be based on 30% official votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales and 20% physical album sales while Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards categories will be based on 20% official votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales and 10% physical album sales. Album of the Year will be based on 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales while Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 will be based on 60% official votes, 20% social media votes and 20% global music video views. Finally, Best Music Video will be based on 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.

In order to be eligible for MAMA 2020 nominations, the music had to have released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020. Voting has officially commenced and will continue until December 5 at 11:59 pm KST (8:29 pm IST).

Check out MAMA 2020's full nominations list below:

Best New Male Artist

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Best New Female Artist

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

Best Male Artist

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Taemin

Best Female Artist

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh My Girl

Best Dance Performance Male Group

ATEEZ – INCEPTION

EXO – Obsession

NCT 127 – Kick It

TXT – Can’t You See Me?

BTS – Dynamite

SEVENTEEN – Left & Right

Best Dance Performance Female Group

BLACKPINK – How You Like That

ITZY – WANNABE

TWICE – MORE & MORE

Red Velvet – Psycho

IZ*ONE – Secret Story of the Swan

Oh My Girl – Nonstop

Best Dance Performance Solo

Kang Daniel – Who U Are

Sunmi – pporappippam

Jessi – NUNU NANA

Taemin – Criminal

Hwasa – Maria

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER – Hold

Noel – Late Night

NU’EST – I’m in Trouble

Davichi – Dear.

MAMAMOO – HIP

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Baek Yerin – Square (2017)

Baekhyun – Candy

IU – Blueming

Jung Seung Hwan – My Christmas wish

Taeyeon – Spark

Best Band Performance

DAY6 – Zombie

M.C the MAX – BLOOM

N.Flying – Oh really.

LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming

HYUKOH – Help

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Giriboy – Eul (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – Amanda (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – Holo

Zico – Any song

CHANGMO – METEOR

Best OST

Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)

Baek Yerin – Here I Am Again (Crash Landing On You)

Sandeul – Slightly Tipsy (She is My Type)

Joy – Introduce me a good person (Hospital Playlist)

Jo Jung Suk – Aloha (“Hospital Playlist”)

Best Collaboration

Park Jin Young – When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – Leo (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – First Winter

IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – Summer Hate (Feat. Rain)

Song of the Year

(Nominees for the song genre categories are automatically nominated.)

ATEEZ – INCEPTION

Baekhyun – Candy

Baek Yerin – Here I Am Again (Crash Landing On You)

Baek Yerin – Square (2017)

BLACKPINK – How You Like That

BOL4 – Leo (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – Dynamite

CHANGMO – METEOR

Davichi – Dear.

DAY6 – Zombie

EXO – Obsession

Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)

Giriboy – Eul (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – Maria

HYUKOH – Help

ITZY – WANNABE

IU – Blueming

IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – Secret Story of the Swan

Jessi – NUNU NANA

Jo Jung Suk – Aloha (Hospital Playlist)

Joy – Introduce me a good person (Hospital Playlist)

Jung Seung Hwan – My Christmas wish

Kang Daniel – Who U Are

Lee Hi – Holo

LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming

M.C the MAX – BLOOM

MAMAMOO – HIP

N.Flying – Oh really.

NCT 127 – Kick It

Noel – Late Night

NU’EST – I’m in Trouble

Oh My Girl – Nonstop

Park Jin Young – When We Disco (Duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – Psycho

Sandeul – Slightly Tipsy (She is My Type)

SEVENTEEN – Left & Right

Sung Si Kyung & IU – First Winter

Sunmi – pporappippam

Taemin – Criminal

Taeyeon – Spark

TWICE – MORE & MORE

TXT – Can’t You See Me?

WINNER – Hold

YUMDDA – Amanda (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – Any song

Zico – Summer Hate (Feat. Rain)

Artist of the Year

(Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated.)

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10

(Nominees for the artist/genre categories, excluding Best OST and Best Collaboration, are automatically nominated. If both an individual artist and his/her group is eligible, then only the group is nominated.)

ATEEZ

Baek Yerin

BLACKPINK

BTS

CHANGMO

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

Davichi

DAY6

EXO

Giriboy

GOT7

HYUKOH

ITZY

IU

IZ*ONE

Jessi

Jung Seung Hwan

Kang Daniel

Lee Hi – “Holo”

LEENALCHI

MAMAMOO

MCND

M.C the MAX

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

N.Flying

Noel

NU’EST

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Weeekly

WEi

WINNER

woo!ah!

YUMDDA

Zico

