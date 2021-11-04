Mnet Asian Music Awards announces 2021 nominations with a changed awards criteria

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) is one of the biggest music nights in the South Korean music industry. With stages held all over the world and fans tuning in from all parts, maximum attention is on the awards presented throughout the night along with the numerous flamboyant performances that grace the stage with their own unique grandeur. This year, more eyeballs are taken to the changed criteria for the awards.

On November 3, 2021, MAMA announced that the awards selection process would not include fan votes for the Daesang categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Instead, a calculation of multiple factors will be made as follows.

1. Artist of the Year: 40 percent judges’ evaluations, 20 percent digital performance, 20 percent physical album sales, 10 percent music video, 10 percent global music platform

2. Song of the Year: 40 percent judges’ evaluations, 30 percent digital performance, 10 percent physical album sales, 10 percent music video, 10% global music platform

3. Album of the Year: 40 percent judges’ evaluations, 10 percent digital performance, 40 percent physical album sales, 10 percent global music platform

However, the last Daesang (grand prize) of Worldwide Icon of the Year will be 100 percent based on fan votes.

Another highlight of the night comes with Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 awards that are also solely based on fan votes and have 50 nominees who will compete for the trophies.

Other nominations were also revealed in the form of individual videos for each category that you can find on the Mnet K-POP YouTube channel.

This year’s MAMA will be held on December 11 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

