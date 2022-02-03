Mnet confirms the launch date of new season of ‘Queendom’ with a teaser video

On February 3, Mnet released a small teaser video to confirm the first episode of ‘Queendom 2’ which will release on March 31st. Previously, the production team of 'Queendom 2' said, "After successfully debuting in the music industry with the global girl group 'Girls' Generation' in 2007, Taeyeon has been called 'The Vocal Queen' with a diverse and rich world of music, and has been one of the top solo artists in the music industry for 16 years.

“Taeyeon is a representative musician who has led the global K-pop world, and has a wide music fan base at home and abroad. Above all, she is a role model that junior girl groups want to emulate. We expect that,” they continued. 'Queendom 2', who have finalized the MC, is scheduled to begin recording in February.

In fact, the topic of 'Queendom' has led to the launch of male idol versions 'Road to Kingdom' and 'Kingdom: Legendary War'. Queendom is a television program that aired on Mnet. It aired every Thursday at 21:20 (KST), starting from August 29, 2019, and ended on October 31, 2019. The program is a comeback battle between 6 trending girl group acts, in order to ‘determine the real number one’ when all 6 release their singles at the same time.

The program lasted for 10 weeks. The program featured 3 preliminary performances and 1 live comeback stage from each act. In the last episode of the program, MAMAMOO eventually finished in first place, while Oh My Girl finished in second place.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin sets record with 50 million views on Super Tuna; Yours re-enters Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs Chart

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser video? Let us know in the comments below.