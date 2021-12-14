Mnet confirms 'Queendom' will return with Season 2; 'Street Man Fighter' in consideration as well

A list of currently planned Mnet programs for 2022 is creating a buzz amongst netizens on various online communities. According to sources, Mnet is currently planning to launch programs including 'Queendom' season 2, 'Street Man Fighter', and 'Show Me The Money 11'.

Mnet has confirmed that 'Queendom' will return with a brand new season sometime in March 2022. The female counterpart of 'Kingdom', 'Queendom' is a comeback battle between 6 trending girl group acts, to 'determine the real number one' when all 6 release their singles at the same time. The last season aired from August 2019 to October 2019. In the last episode of the program, Mamamoo eventually finished in the first place, while Oh My Girl finished in second place. Netizens are speculating that girl groups - Dreamcatcher, Weki Meki and LOONA might participate in 'Queendom' 2022. The exact date and format are yet to be revealed.

Previously, during the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards', Mnet also confirmed the launch of 'Boys Planet 2022', the male counterpart of 'Girls Planet 999' coming sometime in 2022. In a stylized video, the captions read, 'A signal from a new planet. We await the boys who will go on a global journey together. It is also said that 'Street Man Fighter' and 'Show Me The Money 11' will air in the latter half of 2022.

