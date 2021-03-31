Mnet denies feud with Starship Ent, Explains why Cosmic Girls did not appear on M Countdown's last broadcast

Starting this week, the length of the M Countdown time slot will be decreased. Cosmic Girls had been pulled out of the lineup suddenly.

Cosmic Girls are also known as WJSN, failed to appear in the lineup of M Countdown in the week dated March 30, 2021. Fans were quick to conclude that there is some kind of animosity between Mnet and Cosmic Girls' agency, Starship Entertainment. However, M Countdown was quick to refute the grapevine and explained why Cosmic Girls failed to appear on M Countdown's last broadcast.

According to a report by Newsen, Mnet clarified their stance by saying that M Countdown's running time will be shortened starting this week. They explained that they were in talks with Cosmic Girls regarding their comeback stage, and the girls requested they would like to perform two songs. However, the production staff couldn't accommodate their request due to limited running time. Cosmic Girls understood Mnet's concern and offered to perform in the next broadcast instead. They reiterated that there is no conflict with Starship Entertainment.

On March 30, M Countdown' announced Cosmic Girls as part of their lineup for this week's broadcast. However, the girls did not appear on the preview, leading to the speculation of some discord between Mnet and Cosmic Girls. Cosmic Girls is set to make a comeback with UNNATURAL

