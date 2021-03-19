Mnet Kingdom: ATEEZ, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ bring fierce competition & extravagant dance in new Performance film

The video includes THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, ATEEZ’s San, BTOB 4U’s Minhyuk, SF9’s Taeyang, and iKON’s Donghyuk showing off their skills. Watch the video below.

Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War is known as the male counterpart of Queendom, and the sequel of Road to Kingdom. THE BOYZ, who were crowned as the undisputed winners of Road to Kingdom will be competing against ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, iKON, SF9 and Stray Kids to win the coveted title of Kingdom: Legendary War. The upcoming series will be televised for audiences and fans worldwide and is generating a lot of excitement amongst fans already.

Previously Mnet unveiled breathtaking dynamic performance posters of the six participating groups. The members looked ready for the legendary battle as each put their best foot forward. Now, the competition is all set to intensify further. On March 18, Mnet revealed a special video during the broadcast of M Countdown in which chosen members from each of the six groups put up impressive dance performances. The teaser opens with the Latin quote, 'Qui fert pondus coronae velit', which translates to 'The one who wants to wear the crown; Bears its weight!

The video includes THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, ATEEZ’s San, BTOB 4U’s Minhyuk, SF9’s Taeyang, and iKON’s Donghyuk showing off their spectacular dancing skills. They look splendid, as they bring fierce competition & extravagant dance performances to Kingdom: Legendary War. Kingdom: Legendary War's premiere episode will air on April 1 at 7:50 pm KST.

You can watch the performance video below:

ALSO READ: Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War drops breathtaking performance posters of all the 6 competing groups

Which group are you rooting for? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×