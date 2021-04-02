Mnet Kingdom starts off with lowest rating ever in the history of the idol survival reality show

The grand premiere of Mnet Kingdom sadly did not perform as well as expected.

On April 2, 2021, Mnet's biggest and most anticipated idol survival reality show Mnet Kingdom aired for the very first time and its grand premier was grand to say the least. Mnet Kingdom is a competition show between various highly established and reputed K-Pop boy groups battle it out for the crown. A prequel to this show, Road to Kingdom with rookie groups as participants gave The Boyz a straight pass into Mnet Kingdom where they are now competing with BTOB, iKON, SF9, The Boyz, Stray Kids and ATEEZ. Where BTOB has the experience of a master group, SF9 has the visuals with the skills, The Boyz have the advantage of being monster rookies, Stray Kids have the power of one of the biggest fandoms supporting their talent and ATEEZ is known worldwide as one of the best all-rounder groups to ever exist, the competition is fierce to say the least.

Millions of fans around the world have been waiting for this first episode to air for months now. However, clearly in South Korea itself, the show wasn't as hyped. According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of Mnet Kingdom reached an average viewership rating of 0.3%. While this isn't particularly negative in and of itself, when considered alongside the premiere ratings for previous shows in the format such as Queendom and Road To Kingdom, this is the lowest rating ever.

In the first episode, all 6 teams gave a 100-second performance version of their hottest song and while not all teams were singing live, some were. All the performances have been uploaded on Mnet's Youtube channel where viewers can assess and analyse the performances before voting. While there will be no eliminations this time around, there can only be one winner which will be determined by their performance throughout the season.

