Mnet to launch new all female dance survival show called Street Woman Fighter this year

Mnet has confirmed the news of launching a new dance competition show this year. Read on to know more about it.

Korean culture fans are soon going to get another competition show to watch emerging talented stars! Mnet is known to be the home of survival shows in large numbers. It’s a television channel owned by CJ E&M and produces a plethora of variety shows, music programming shows, award ceremonies and more. It even hosted the popular idol reality shows ‘I-Land’, ‘Produce 101’, ‘Sixteen’ and more.

Today, on May 20, Mnet has confirmed the news that they’ll be launching a new all-female survival reality show in the second half of 2021. The show is titled ‘Street Woman Fighter’. It is also reported that the production team is currently meeting top female dance crews in South Korea for potential candidates in the show. The upcoming show comes after Mnet’s 2020 show ‘Good Girl’, where underrated hip hop and R&B female rappers and idols competed in groups to win a cash prize, and aims to shwocase 'girl power'.

By the name of the show, it looks like it’s going to be about giving the limelight to female street dance artists, something that isn’t commonly seen or heard of. The report also states that the upcoming show’s production team is the same team that worked in their popular dance programs ‘Dancing9’, ‘Somebody’ and ‘Hit the Stage’. The show is expected to go on air in the second half of this year.

Mnet currently airs the reality show ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ and will be airing a female idol group survival program called ‘Girls Planet 999’ soon.

What do you think about Mnet’s upcoming show trying to put the female dance crews in limelight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Credits :Newsenmnet

