MNET’s Girls’ Planet 999 unveils Korean trainees version of theme song O.O.O

MNET’s newest survival show ‘Girls’ Planet 999’ releases performance video of new theme song O.O.O. Read ahead to know more.

The upcoming MNET survival show ‘Girls’ Planet 999’ drops a performance clip for the theme song O.O.O by the 33 Korean trainees in the show. The next two versions of Japanese and Chinese trainees will also be released in the coming days. The clip had some familiar faces shown in the clip such as CLC’s Yujin, Cherry Bullet’s Bora and Jiwon as well as BVNDIT’s Seungeun. TXT Huening Kai’s sister, Huening Bahiyyi was also shown in the clip.

The show will host a ‘Master Council’ which is a panel of judges from different fields of professions and are divided as ‘Dance’ and ‘Vocal Masters’. Jang Juhee known for her association with JYPE and Baek Koo-young who has worked with SM will be looking at the dance aspect. Finally, former Monday Kiz member, Lim Han-byul and former Dal Shabet member, Jo Ayoung will be the vocal judges. However, all the judges will share, understand and judge the overall aspects of the trainees together.

The Korean participants were grouped together as the K group, the Chinese girls became the C group and the Japanese girls were in the J group. Except for the mentors, the rest of the panel were allowed to see the audition tapes of the selected trainees. All of them were happy to see that each trainee had a good foundation and skills which they can help to sharpen.

Set to air from August 6, every Friday at 8:20 p.m, the series will include 33 Korean, 33 Chinese and 33 Japanese participants competing to debut in an idol group. The show will be hosted by Yeo Jin Goo of ‘Beyond Evil’ fame and will also feature Sunmi and Tiffany from Girls’ Generation as the ‘Kpop Masters’.

MNET

