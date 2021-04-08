Mnet’s Kingdom releases first round results; also drops performances of iKON, BTOB and The Boyz

Kingdom: Legendary War’s second episode held a lot of gravitas. Read on to know the results and watch the performances!

The second episode of Mnet’s Kingdom aired today, on April 8. The premiere of the show was received greatly, as each of the band performed phenomenally on the show. While fans waited for the performance results, after the airing of the second episode, they dropped the first stage performance of three groups too!

SPOILER ALERT!

The introduction stage of the series was the 100-second challenge where the groups had to perform reinterpretations of their songs. However, it had to be a song that won an award on a music show. The winners were only announced half way, and the full results were dropped today. Here are the group’s rankings:

1. Stray Kids

2. THE BOYZ

3. BTOB

4. SF9

5. ATEEZ

6. iKon

As the winning group achieved the benefit of choosing the order of performance for their official start to the Kingdom throne, Stray Kids strategized and chose the lineup carefully. The theme was called ‘To The World’ and for this, the group had to perform remixes of their own songs, in a way that they would want to show to the world. Of all the electrifying performances, Mnet has uploaded three groups’ stages - iKON, BTOB and THE BOYZ. Watch them here.

The other groups’ performances will be released next week, during the third episode, which will air on April 15.

Which is your favourite performance yet? How are you liking the show? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×