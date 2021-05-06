Mnet’s Kingdom stuck in trouble after crew member tests COVID positive; all the bands & crew to undergo tests

The idol survival show’s last stage was a unit collaboration stage. To take safety measures, the entire cast and crew will be undergoing tests. Read more about it here.

Mnet’s King: Legendary War started off on a low note but soon picked up the pace, owing to the exemplary stages and performances all the competing groups showcased. The show got embroiled in a controversy when ATEEZ won the first rank two times in a row, as many called Mnet and KQ Entertainment out saying that the results are rigged. Today is the second time the show is creating headlines.

On the morning of May 6, according to an article by SPOTV News, Mnet stated that one of the dance crew members for THE BOYZ is tested positive for COVID 19. As the last episode’s concept was a unit collaboration, THE BOYZ shared the stage with SF9 and iKON. The company then announced that these groups and the staff will undergo COVID tests and take preventive measures, such as isolation, in the meantime.

Some time ago, Mnet confirmed that not just those three groups, but the entire cast and crew of Kingdom are being tested for COVID and will quarantine themselves till the results come out. So that means ATEEZ, BTOB and Stray Kids, along with their dance crews and staff, and the crew of the company will all be undergoing tests for COVID 19,.

A staff member from the Mnet stated to XSports News that the stages are currently undergoing epidemiological investigations. They also stated that the recordings were taken in accordance to the COVID 19 regulations such as filling out a questionnaire, checking temperatures, installing sanitizations at the doors and more. They also said that it’s unlikely a member would have contracted the virus as they found no close or prolonged contact among other cast and crew with the COVID-cofirmed dancer.

