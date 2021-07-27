Mnet’s ‘Street Woman Fighter’ to be joined by BoA, CL, Kang Daniel, Jessi, Psy and NCT’s Taeyong for premier
On May 20, Mnet announced its upcoming all-woman dance survival show to give a stage to the youth to showcase their talent. After much wait and anticipation, the competition is all set to begin from August 24. Many famous K-pop celebrities will join the dancers in their journey as judges and anchor, adding excitement to the already highly anticipated show. Kang Daniel will be the MC while BoA and NCT’s Taeyong will judge the teams. CL, Psy and Jessi are expected to raise the excitement through their commentary.
Mnet dropped the first commercial for ‘Street Woman Fighter’ on July 26 on its official YouTube channel and gave a hint to netizens about what they can expect from the show. Fans can’t wait to witness the young and fierce dancers fighting against each other to nwin the hearts of the jury with their hard work and performances.
Here’s the first look of the show.
Survival shows are an interesting factor for the audience. Especially when it comes to K-pop dance reality shows that garner a lot of attention because of their intense and nerve wracking situations. The participants either go empty handed, or start their journey into the K-pop industry right away.
‘Street Woman Fighter’ is said to have the same production team as Mnet’s other famous dancing reality shows like ‘Dancing9’, ‘Hit the stage’ and ‘Somebody’.
Teams will pair up and compete against each other performing intense songs by BoA, CL, Jessi and Hyuna. Mnet will calculate the likes and views of each team’s performance on YouTube as the first round of evaluation.
How excited are you about ‘Street Woman Fighter’? Let us know in the comments below.