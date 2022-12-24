Mnet's Boys Planet theme song to broadcast on M Countdown for the first time next week

Mnet stated that they would be releasing the music video for the ‘Boys Planet’ show's theme song on 'M Countdown' on December 29, 2022.

On M Countdown, Mnet's ‘Boys Planet’ will disclose the theme song for the show as well as the contestants' faces. Along with performances, the contestants' captivating stories will be featured in the music video. The debut broadcast of it will take place on December 29, 2022 on Mnet's ‘M Countdown.’ The music video for the audition program's theme song (this season's rendition of ‘O.O.O.’ from ‘Girls Planet 999’ or ‘Pick Me’ from the ‘Produce’ series) will also be made public for the first time on this episode of the music programme.

The second audition programme concept poster was also made public by Mnet, and it features an interesting concept image. It captures the two boys' somewhat strained backs just before they ascend to the bright stage and step into the spotlight. You can feel the strong determination in the hand holding the microphone.

‘Boys Planet’ stated, “Through this second concept poster, we wanted to tell the story of an unstoppable ‘challenge’ towards the ‘dream’ that ‘I’ and ‘You’ who have become ‘us’ will create together.”

Mnet's ‘Boys Planet,’ is set to broadcast on February 2, 2023, at 8:00 PM KST. It will be the first idol-making programme to air in Korea in 2023. Mnet previously revealed that they would soon begin airing ‘Boys Planet,’ the male equivalent of ‘Girls Planet 999,’ which sparked the growth of the well-known girl group ‘Kep1er.’ Then, ‘Boys Planet’ opened its auditions to everyone in the world, and many people expressed interest in participating. Any male under the age of 2009 was eligible to compete, regardless of his country of origin, agency affiliation, or musical experience. K-pop fans are eager since the standard has been raised after the enormous success of ‘Girls Planet 999.’