MoA's trend #TXTIsComing as HYBE confirm Tomorrow By Together's comeback in May

Tomorrow By Together to return with an album produced by globally renowned producers. Read on to find out.
4432 reads Mumbai Updated: April 22, 2021 04:27 pm
TXT Is Coming! Yes, it is confirmed. On April 22, Osen reported that Tomorrow By Together will be making a comeback by May end and are currently working on the finishing touches of the album. When asked HYBE, they confirmed in the affirmative stating that TXT is indeed making a comeback by the end of May.  It is also rumoured that globally renowned producers have participated in making the album. This will mark their first release in approximately seven months. 

Meanwhile, Tomorrow By Together recently enthraled international audiences with their performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They performed on their song We Lost The Summer, winning everyone's hearts. In their first-ever pictorial interview for GQ Korea, Soobin and Yeonjun shared their long term goals and plans for the future. Soobin revealed that he is enjoying the journey with the group and want to rise to the top, step by step savouring every little achievement of theirs on the way.

Yeonjun on the other hand shared that he doesn't want Tomorrow By Together to become pompous and indolent. He revealed he doesn't want to lose himself as an artist. Before their grand comeback, Tomorrow By Together will grace the 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on May 16 at 5 pm KST.

ALSO READ: BTS, TWICE, TXT & more to perform at 31st Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on May 16

MoA, are you excited for TXT's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When will TXT make a comeback?
HYBE has confirmed that TXT will make a comeback by end of May.

Credits :News1,Osen,GQ Korea

