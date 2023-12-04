Model-actress Lee Sung Kyung is all set to make her solo music debut on December 13

Model-actress Lee Sung Kyung will make her debut as a soloist on 13 December at 12 PM (KST) which is 8:30 AM (IST). The poster was released by YG Entertaiment, announcing the release date of her first singing project as a solo artist.

Lee Sung Kyung has established her name as a succesful actress and model. She has showcased her acting mettle in various K-dramas and movies, including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016), Dr. Romantic 2 (2020), Shooting Stars (2022), and Dr. Romantic 3 (2023).

The actress has serenaded the audience with her beautiful vocals by lending her voice for various OSTs in her projects such as, Trolls OST (Korean version), About Time OST Musical Special and more. Previously, she had also collaborated with the band The Papers for the single I Love You in 2013.

Lee Sung Kyung's official solo debut track is much awaited by K-pop fans!

