A Model Family Ep 1 & 2 Review: Jung Woo takes desperate measures to keep his family together in new thriller

On August 12, Netflix released all ten episodes of its new series, ‘A Model Family’. Starring Jung Woo, Park Hee Soon, Park Jin Seo, Park Ji Yeon and more, the series follows a professor who ends up taking on desperate measures in his urgency for money. Read ahead for some moments from the first two episodes to decide whether to binge-watch the rest of the series.

Episode one introduces us to our protagonist, Park Dong Ha (Jung Woo), his relationship with his wife Kang Eun Ju (Yoon Jin Seo), and his family’s situation. With his son in need of a massive surgery and his older daughter still in school, being short on money has added immensely to the strain on their household, with his wife asking him for a divorce.

While driving home from work, Park Dong Ha’s car gets hit by a van on an isolated road. Taken aback upon discovering two dead bodies in the van at first, the huge amount of money in the backseat makes him operate as if on autopilot. He shoves the money into his car and sets off to hide it at home. Park Dong Ha then buries the bodies in his backyard and parks the van in the middle of the woods after wiping it down.

Little does he know, he has just become involved with a drug cartel after stealing their money, as well as wound up in the middle of an undercover police operation. Park Dong Ha has other worries on his mind though, as he finds out his wife has been involved with one of the men buried in his backyard.

The next episode sees him trying to get his wife to admit the real reason behind her asking for a divorce, while also attempting to figure out how to launder money in order to have ‌an explanation regarding where it came from.

All this unfolds while both the drug ring’s representatives and the undercover police officers move into Park Dong Ha’s neighbourhood while trying to get to the bottom of the mystery of the missing men.

Drama, mystery, and a protagonist whose desperation prevents him from being the smartest guy around. Based on its first two episodes, ‘A Model Family’ is shaping up to be perfect for those who enjoy thrillers and don’t mind a bit of gore. You can be sure we will be binge-watching the rest of this series! What about you?

