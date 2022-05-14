Modern Love Mumbai to Ajeeb Daastaans: 5 binge-worthy Hindi anthologies to watch this weekend

Modern Love Mumbai just premiered on an OTT platform yesterday, on the 13th of May. The anthology has received positive reactions and responses from critics and viewers alike. Apart from the new release, there are several other anthologies on various OTT platforms. These differ in tones, themes, and genres, so, there’s something for everybody. This time, we list five such anthologies you can watch on OTT platforms this weekend. Don’t forget to let us know your favorite in the comments below.

Modern Love Mumbai

Modern Love Mumbai is the first of the three localized versions of the critically acclaimed international series Modern Love. The stories are adaptations from the much-loved column titled ‘Modern Love’ and have six films by noted filmmakers Alankrita Shrivastava, Hansal Mehta, Dhruv Sehgal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shonali Bose, and Nupur Asthana, on the themes of love, and of course, the dream city of Mumbai. Watch it on Prime Video.

Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans deals with several topics right from unrequited love, to loyalty, sexuality and most importantly caste. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, this anthology have four stories that talk about humans, our relationships, and the baggage that they come with. Catch it on Netflix.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories contain stories about love and lust. The four short films included in this anthology are directed by a few of the most noted filmmakers in the country: Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Bannerjee, and Anurag Kashyap. Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, are a few of the several actors featuring in this anthology streaming on Netflix.

Ghost Stories

Like the name suggests, Ghost Stories, is about that: stories about ghosts. Four filmmakers who earlier collaborated on Lust Stories: Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, and Anurag Kashyap come together to deliver their versions of spine-chilling horror and thrill in this anthology streaming on Netflix.

Ray

Ray consists of four Satyajit Ray short stories that are reimagined with a modern twist, to give a tribute to the legendary filmmaker’s storytelling. The films are directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Vasan Bala and Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukerjee. The anthology stars actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Ali Fazal among others. Catch it on Netflix.

