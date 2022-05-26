Modern Love Mumbai: Hansal Mehta talks about Pratik Gandhi & Ranveer Brar's 'awkward' kiss in series

Amazon Prime Video’s latest anthology, ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ is capturing the glances from all the corners ever since the release of its intriguing trailer. The anthology consists of 6 beautiful love stories of different kinds adapted from the original series based on the New York Times’ popular Modern Love column. Hansal Mehta’s ‘Baai’ is one of the offerings in Modern Love Mumbai in which the director has shown his brilliance of storytelling once again. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker and cast of the story talked about the episode and its success.

‘Baai’ focuses on a homosexual love story, starring Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar. Pratik’s character Manzu is a gay man who grew up in a conservative household and has come out to everyone except for his grandmother whom he calls Baai, played by the most prolific Tanuja. Ranveer Brar makes an endearing acting debut, as Rajveer, a chef and Manzu’s lover and husband. The story follows on how Manzu eventually comes out to Baai, embraces his homosexuality, and deals with pain as well as loss.

Meanwhile, a kissing scene between Pratik and Ranveer has left the viewers both amused and puzzled. Director Hansal Mehta said the awkwardness was always intended in the scene. He elaborates, “The intention was not to titilate. And one must understand, the character of Manzu comes from years of repression. He is not going to suddenly get up and start kissing like Dean Martin. It was an attempt to show that repression. Some people have messaged me asking why are they so awkward. I said ‘I’m glad you see it is awkward’. When you meet somebody for the first time, you feel passionate but you won’t have that perfect kiss. It is a progression. That’s what we tried to show. I don’t know why people need it to be perfect.”

Talking about his character, Gandhi said, “It is a very well-written character. So, I had just to be present there with all my sensitivity and sensibility and go with the flow.’’

Ranveer Brar’s character on the other hand, like real life, is a chef. He said, “Normally, we talk about method acting. My joke is that I have been method acting for 25 years, preparing to play this role. It just came naturally. I thoroughly enjoyed it. And yes, I would want to take that forward, surely.’’

'Modern Love, Mumbai' is a wonderful creation by the prominent filmmakers of Indian cinema - Hansal Mehta, Nupoor Asthana, Vishal Bharadwaj, Shonali Bose, Alankrita Shrivastava, and , Dhruv Sehgal, who has created the magic of their visionary storytelling in this anthology.