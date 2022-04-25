Modern Love Mumbai: India's twist to hit US anthology to release on 13 May ft. Fatima, Pratik, Masaba & others.

The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love helmed by John Carney, explored six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades and moods of love, is all set to come to India. Set in Mumbai's many unique milieus, this series will see the coming together of six exciting Indian filmmaker. Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Mumbai, will see filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana weaving heartfelt stories.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Modern Love Mumbai is all set to release on 13 May, 2022. It will feature 6 heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions. The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the famous NY Times column, will bring home love with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai. The anthology includes –

RAAT RANI – directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar

BAAI – directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar

MUMBAI DRAGON – directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

MY BEAUTIFUL WRINKLES – directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

I LOVE THANE – directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

CUTTING CHAI – directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi

“We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video once again for a prestigious franchise like Modern Love which already has a massive fan base across the globe. We believe that just like New York, the city of Mumbai also has a mesmerizing charm, which we have explored and captured," said Pritish Nandy, Producer, Pritish Nandy Communications.

He added, “With the most wonderful cast of masters and contemporary, Indian and international actors and some of the finest directors, writers and music creators that we have today, Modern Love Mumbai beautifully negotiates through the different shades of love that Mumbai, the city of dreams, throws up and celebrates. I am confident that every story in this anthology series will tug at and win the audiences’ hearts."

