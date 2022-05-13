Modern Love Mumbai Twitter Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh praised for her act; Netizens approve of the anthology

Remember the popular US anthology series Modern Love which presented six diverse stories presenting different shades of love? Well, the series just got a desi twist to it with Modern Love Mumbai. The series happens to be an anthology wherein six Indian filmmakers had come together with their heartfelt stories. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, the anthology featured 6 heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions. And as Modern Love Mumbai has released today, it has got the social media buzzing.

The netizens have been in awe of the anthology and have given it a thumbs up. In fact, the audience has been showering immense love on Fatima Sana Shaikh for her story Raat Rani. A Twitter user wrote, “What a wonderful story #RaatRaani Every woman should have the courage to cross the flyover when facing tough situations... @fattysanashaikh”. Another user took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and sung praises for the music of the series. The tweet read as, “The soundtrack of #ModernLoveMumbai on #amazonprime is just out of the world. Each & every song tugs at your heartstrings. I loved the music more than the films. Modern love New York Season 1 will always remain my favourite. The Hindi one captures the essence of Mumbai perfectly.” One of the users also tweeted, “the kind of symbolism is shown in the first epi of #ModernLoveMumbai is so so heartwarming. The usage of bicycle to represent life & moving on, the reference to ratrani flower, the brilliant usage of roof fall! and then add Fatima's acting performance to it? It can’t get better”.

Take a look at tweets for Modern Love Mumbai:

The anthology has stories from filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana and features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others.

Earlier in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Fatima had opened up on her role in the Modern Love Mumbai story Raat Raani and stated, “My character in modern love is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can’t wait to see the response from the audience now”.

Let us know in the comment section below what’s your take on Modern Love Mumbai.

Also Read: Modern Love Mumbai Review: A layered, hopeful & brilliant anthology with heartfelt performances