Modern Love: OTT giant to adapt the international rom-com series in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Modern Love – the name itself evokes a lot of emotion as the 2019 released American romantic comedy anthology series Modern Love has been a massive hit among the fans. Starring Anne Hathaway, Kit Harrington, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Tobias Menezies and Andrew Scott among many others, the show has been about relationships across the spectrum. And after witnessing success with two seasons, Modern Love is all set to turn desi now. As per the recent update, Amazon Prime is working on bringing on the Indian adaptation of Modern Love.

In fact, the OTT giant, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, surprised the fans as it announced that the rom com series will be coming in three local languages. Yes! Modern Love will be adapted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The series will be titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai and Modern Love: Hyderabad. The series will feature adaptations of stories from the eponymous column, with each episode designed to take audiences on a heartwarming journey of discovering love through stories of multiple human emotions ranging from love and romance to self-love, familial love, love towards ones’ friends, and love that emerges out of kindness among others.

Talking about it, James Farrell, head of local Originals, Amazon Studios, “Love knows no boundaries, it’s a universal language understood by all. Modern Love is an ode to love in its varied forms. We have seen audiences across the world relate to the stories from our US show, and we feel India’s diverse culture organically lends itself to the series. We’re confident that the Indian adaptations will similarly touch a chord with our customers”. The Indian adaptation of Modern Love is expected to release in 2022 and it is reported that the Hindi version of the series will cast Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pratik Gandhi in the lead. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.