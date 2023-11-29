Mom@Work: From diapers to deadlines: Kanika Dhillon-Rannvijay Singha look quirky in first poster; fans REACT

Well-known writer-producer Kanika Dhillon has collaborated with TVF and Girlyapa to reveal the first poster of her upcoming series titled Mom@Work - from diapers to deadlines. Today, The makers of the series revealed the first look poster featuring Kanika Dhillon and Rannvijay Sangha in the lead roles.

First look of Kanika Dhillon’s Mom@Work - From diapers to deadlines out

Today on November 29, actor Rannvijay Sangha took to his Instagram handle to share the poster and captioned it, “Get ready for an entertainment packed journey with Girliyapa & @gerber_india present "Mom@Work - from diapers to deadlines" in association with @ikea.india It's where the chaos of motherhood collides with the challenges of the corporate world!” The show revolves around the vibrant life of a working mother and features the versatile Rannvijay Singh.

Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Kanika will offer a fresh outlook on the ups and downs faced by modern women as they manage work and personal life, while fulfilling the essential responsibilities of motherhood.

HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as the poster was dropped fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement for the show. One Instagram user wrote, “Waiting......,” and added three heart eye emojis. Another wrote, “Eagerly waiting for this. @rannvijaysingha sir @girliyapa,” and added a red heart and a heart eye emoji. One more user wrote, “Wow!! Great,” along with a thumbs up emoji.

HAVE A LOOK:

Kanika Dhillon’s work front

Kanika Dhillon is in charge of producing the movie Do Patti, which stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon. She's handling this project under her production company Kathha Pictures. Moreover, she played a role in co-writing Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki.

Kanika Dhillon on Do Patti

Kanika Dhillon, a renowned writer turned producer, expresses that working on Do Patti has been a truly satisfying journey for her. She is delighted to now share this project with the world. She said, “Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries.”

Kajol plays the main lead in the film, reuniting with Kriti after eight years since Dilwale. The mystery thriller, Do Patti, is based in the hills of North India and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti is all set to have an OTT release on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here's when National Award winner Kriti Sanon will start shooting for second schedule of Do Patti