Mom@Work: From diapers to deadlines: Kanika Dhillon-Rannvijay Singha look quirky in first poster; fans REACT

Kanika Dhillon and Rannvijay Singha starrer upcoming series titled Mom@Work - From diapers to deadlines' first poster is out now and the trailer is all set to release soon.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Updated on Nov 29, 2023   |  05:43 PM IST  |  6K
Kanika Dhillon-Rannvijay Singha's Mom@Work: From diapers to deadlines first poster OUT
Picture courtesy: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

Well-known writer-producer Kanika Dhillon has collaborated with TVF and Girlyapa to reveal the first poster of her upcoming series titled Mom@Work - from diapers to deadlines. Today, The makers of the series revealed the first look poster featuring Kanika Dhillon and Rannvijay Sangha in the lead roles. 

First look of Kanika Dhillon’s Mom@Work - From diapers to deadlines out

Today on November 29, actor Rannvijay Sangha took to his Instagram handle to share the poster and captioned it, “Get ready for an entertainment packed journey with Girliyapa & @gerber_india present "Mom@Work - from diapers to deadlines" in association with @ikea.india It's where the chaos of motherhood collides with the challenges of the corporate world!” The show revolves around the vibrant life of a working mother and features the versatile Rannvijay Singh.

Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Kanika will offer a fresh outlook on the ups and downs faced by modern women as they manage work and personal life, while fulfilling the essential responsibilities of motherhood.

HAVE A LOOK: 

As soon as the poster was dropped fans couldn’t resist expressing their excitement for the show. One Instagram user wrote, “Waiting......,” and added three heart eye emojis. Another wrote, “Eagerly waiting for this. @rannvijaysingha sir @girliyapa,” and added a red heart and a heart eye emoji. One more user wrote, “Wow!! Great,” along with a thumbs up emoji. 

HAVE A LOOK: 

Fan Comments

Fan Comments

Fan Comments

Kanika Dhillon’s work front

Kanika Dhillon is in charge of producing the movie Do Patti, which stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon. She's handling this project under her production company Kathha Pictures. Moreover, she played a role in co-writing Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki. 

Kanika Dhillon on Do Patti 

Kanika Dhillon, a renowned writer turned producer, expresses that working on Do Patti has been a truly satisfying journey for her. She is delighted to now share this project with the world. She said, “Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries.” 

Kajol plays the main lead in the film, reuniting with Kriti after eight years since Dilwale. The mystery thriller, Do Patti, is based in the hills of North India and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti is all set to have an OTT release on the popular streaming platform Netflix.  

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here's when National Award winner Kriti Sanon will start shooting for second schedule of Do Patti

Advertisement
About The Author
Prachurya Nanda
Prachurya Nanda
Writer

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!