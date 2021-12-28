MOMOLAND and MIRAE confirmed to make January comebacks on THESE dates

Merry-Go-Round and NOW, we have some good news for you! On December 28, MLD Entertainment stated that MOMOLAND will be having a comeback by releasing a new song on January 14 KST. This marks Momoland's comeback after about one year, following their previous special collaboration album 'Wrap Me In Plastic' which was released in February 2021.

During their hiatus, MOMOLAND members have been actively communicating with their global fans through various web contents and displayed their global popularity by winning the 'Best Choice' award at the '2021 Asia Artist Awards'. MOMOLAND are currently in the final stages of their preparation for the release of their new song.

Meanwhile, DSP Media confirmed that MIRAE will be releasing their third mini-album on January 12 KST. This marks MIRAE's speedy comeback in just three months, following the release of their mini-album 'Splash- MIRAE 2nd Album' back in September 2021.

'Splash', the title track of MIRAE's second mini-album, showed impressive results on the iTunes music chart, ranking number 4 in Vietnam, number 5 in the Netherlands, number 5 in Thailand, and number 31 in Japan. Further, the music video for 'Splash' surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

