MOMOLAND’s BBoom BBoom becomes their first MV to cross 500 million views!
Merry-Go-Rounds, it’s time to celebrate! Momoland has officially surpassed 500 million views as of April 12, 2021! The music video was released on January 3, 2018, and it became an instant hit. As the video was released three years ago, it featured the full band with the original 7 members, Ahin, Hyebin, Jane, JooE, Nancy, Nayun, Yeonwoo, and the later additions Daisy and Taeha.
To celebrate the monumental milestone, Momoland’s agency MLD Entertainment came out with a special poster - as vibrant as the group’s song - to mark the event! Other popular Momoland music videos include ‘BAAM’ and ‘Banana Cha Cha’, which are currently around 200 million views. These are some of the most popular performances the group has released to date. Having released multiple mini-albums and singles, the group is still going strong in the industry, even after facing hardships.
Check out the tweet below:
[#모모랜드]
MOMOLAND 'BBOM BBOM' MUSIC VIDEO 500 MILLION VIEW
모모랜드의 '뿜뿜' 뮤직비디오가
조회수 5억뷰를 돌파했습니다
https://t.co/HGzWqp7S8i#MOMOLAND#뿜뿜 #BBOMBBOM#혜빈 #HYEBIN #제인 #JANE #나윤 #NAYUN#주이 #JOOE #아인 #AHIN #낸시 #NANCY pic.twitter.com/xMq9aeSEvv
— 모모랜드_MOMOLAND (@MMLD_Official) April 12, 2021
For the uninitiated, Taeha and Yeonwoo did not take part in the group’s fifth mini-album ‘Show Me’ due to health reasons and subsequently departed in November 2019. Soon after, Daisy too, took her official leave from the group in May 2020, citing nefarious planning and manipulation. As for the hit track ‘BBoom BBoom’, it became MOMOLAND’s first-ever song to receive a platinum certificate and even the first-ever song from any girl group to achieve that. Even Buzzfeed listed this song in their list of ‘30 Songs That Helped Define K-Pop in 2018’.
The group released their recent album, ‘Ready or Not’ with the title track of the same name.
