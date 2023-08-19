Momoland's Jane speaks out about dating rumors with SEVENTEEN'S Joshua

Momoland’s Jane and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua have been linked together in the past. Now, given Joshua’s recent dating rumors surrounding an online influencer, his past rumors have started to resurface, including those with Momoland’s Jane. However, the Momoland member has shut down all rumors regarding her romantic connection with SEVENTEEN’s singer. At the beginning of this month, an online community post was made about Joshua. The post mentioned that he had dated a specific girl group member several years ago. The original author of the post didn't confirm who they were referring to and didn't mention any names explicitly, but many fans quickly speculated that it was about Momoland’s Jane.

Momoland’s Jane responds to rumors

Jane has now personally responded to the rumors, firmly dispelling all speculations and connections between her and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua. She composed a message on her fan community, where she mentioned that she searched her name today, referring to the search results that linked her with Joshua. The singer explained that she didn't even know him personally and that these rumors started quite a while ago. She further conveyed her discomfort in addressing the issue, but she felt compelled to do so in order to provide clarity for her fans.

In her message, the singer went on to explain that she has never met the SEVENTEEN member in person, and the same goes for the people around her. Jane expressed her confusion about how these rumors originated in the first place, and she highlighted that many individuals contacted her agency to inquire about it, leading to misunderstandings between her and the label.

Advertisement

The Momoland member stated emphatically, with her hand on her heart, that none of the rumors are true. She mentioned that her silence in the past had allowed these rumors to solidify as if they were facts. However, she couldn't allow this misconception to persist any longer and, with a heavy heart, she decided to address the issue.

Earlier this month, the news about Joshua and Jane being a past couple became a significant topic of discussion. In addition, Joshua has also been linked to a dating rumor involving Cho Mi Young, an influencer.

Momoland’s recent activities

Earlier this year, Momoland parted ways with their label, MLD Entertainment, and subsequently announced the disbandment of their group. On January 27, MLD Entertainment announced that MOMOLAND's contract with the agency had expired. They released a letter stating that, after discussions with the members, they had decided not to renew the contract. The agency requested everyone to continue supporting all the members. Following this, on February 14, all six members of MOMOLAND took to Instagram to post handwritten letters in both languages Korean and English, officially announcing their disbandment."

Momoland had 6 members in their group namely Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, and Nancy.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat