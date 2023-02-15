MOMOLAND’s Nancy pens a heartbreaking letter and confirms the group’s disbandment on Instagram

On the 14th, Nancy said, "First of all, I'm so sorry to our Merries, who must have been very upset because I first met them through an article." Nancy said, "I've always been thinking about how I can repay our Merries, who have always cheered us on and given us a lot of strength. Looking back, there were a lot of things I lacked and a lot of things I regretted, but I feel that the happy moments are more full than that, and our Merries are like that too. If it was the time, I think I would be really happy. After a really long thought, the 6 of us, MOMOLAND, decided to take a step forward towards our dreams and cheer for a new start," he said. Just like our Merries, we, as Momoland, will always be by Merries' side."

In addition, Nancy added, "I wanted to tell you the news quickly, but I'm so sorry that I'm finally able to tell you the news, and thank you for waiting. Please continue to support and look forward to Momoland and each member's future."

Here’s the full text:

This is MOMOLAND’s Nancy. First of all, I'm so sorry to our Merries, who must have been very upset to have encountered it first through an article. We’ve always been thinking about how to repay our Merries, who always cheered us on and gave us a lot of strength. Looking back, there were a lot of shortcomings and a lot of regrets, but I feel that there are more happy moments than that. After a really long thought, the 6 of us, MOMOLAND, decided to take a step forward towards our dreams and cheer for a new start. Even though the 6 of us are scattered, we are always one team, and just like our beloved Merries who always stood by MOMOLAND, we, as MOMOLAND, will always be with their Merries.

On January 27, MOMOLAND's agency, MLD Entertainment, said, "After long discussions with MOMOLAND (Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, Jooie, Ain, Nancy), we respected each member’s opinions and terminated the exclusive contract upon expiration of the contract period and everything else has been discussed as well," they said in announcing the disbandment of the team.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin and BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s hit collaborative track VIBE crosses 60 million streams on Spotify

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What are your thoughts on the disbandment? Let us know in the comments below.