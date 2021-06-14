Monday Motivation: 5 memes from Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 to help you begin your week on a funny note

The Family Man 2 recently released and its popularity continues to soar even via hilarious memes. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni in the lead, the show is streaming on Prime Video.

It has been over a week since Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 released and, amid all the buzz, the show has managed to become a hit all over again with the second season. For those who have seen the show, there are many reasons as to why the Manoj starrer hits the right spot. Among the many reasons, the biggest USP of the show are the meme-worthy scenes are not only hilarious but also relatable. From Srikant switching his job to work under a nagging boss to Chellam Sir being dubbed as Google, everything about The Family Man 2 was made with an undertone of humour.

Hence, to brighten up your week and kick it off on a hilarious note, we've picked 5 of the funniest memes from season 2 of The Family Man. From scenes between JK (Sharib Hashmi) and Srikant being jailed to Srikant finally setting his nagging boss right after being nagged, each part of the show has the ability to make you laugh and can be turned into a meme. These memes will not just help in giving you the right kind of Monday motivation, but also help you get through the entire week with laughs thrown in.

So without further adieu, here are the best and extremely hilarious memes on Manoj and Samantha's show that will surely crack you up all through the week.

Take a look:

#MemeTheFamilyMan | #TheFamilyManSeason2 When manager asks you to work on a Saturday pic.twitter.com/QtCCScZ2vi — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 11, 2021

When I return to home after Parents Teacher Meeting #MemeTheFamilyMan

Me to my Brother pic.twitter.com/r37gMoWTPN — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 11, 2021

Me to my mom every morning when she comes to wake me up#MemeTheFamilyMan #Familyman2

.

.

Just for fun but it serious matter pic.twitter.com/AaV636foL2 — Muskan Upadhyay (@upadhyay_m_06) June 11, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyMan

Friend: I love veg Biryani

Me as a Non-vegetarian: pic.twitter.com/IUCAwX9ANi — Nasir (@Benaras_wala) June 12, 2021

As soon as the show was released, the viewers, who were already a fan of the first season, binged it and the memes began pouring in. The hilarious twist that many social media users gave to Chellam Sir left the internet in splits. Not just this, Srikant's expression when his boss kept taking a jibe at him about being a 'minimum guy' also inspired several memes. Some of these memes have also evoked reactions from creators Raj & DK and Manoj on social media.

The show's second season has received a tremendously good response from audiences and on IMDb, each of the episodes of the second season is rated above 9 by the viewers. Amid this, buzz about the third season is also quite strong and many fans are demanding a spin off on the life of Chellam Sir.

