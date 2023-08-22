MONEY by BLACKPINK’s Lisa re-enters global music charts with over 1 million streams; Here’s why

MONEY by BLACKPINK’s Lisa re-entered the Global Spotify Chart at #169, it was reported. The song had over 1.05 Million streams which led to its re-entry to the chart. The fans are excited to know this and hail the song as a banger. With this Lisa of BLACKPINK once again reclaims her position of being the most successful female artist in the history of K-pop. MONEY was part of her first solo album.

When BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo debut

Lisa of BLACKPINK made her much-anticipated solo debut with her debut single album LALISA. The Thai rapper and singer garnered immense praise from her fans when she released LALISA. The album was released in September 2021 and became a commercial success globally. The album comes under the hip-hop genre and it was produced by Teddy and R.Tee. The album has two lead singles titled LALISA and MONEY. MONEY is the B-side track on the album. MONEY received a performance dance video. When MONEY was released it peaked at #10 on Billboard Global 200. The song entered the Top Ten charts here in India and other countries. MONEY became the longest-charting song by a K-pop female soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100. Since then the song has been certified Gold in some countries.

Lisa of BLACKPINK is seen enjoying her time while on tour

BLACKPINK is on the final leg of their Born Pink World Tour and Lisa recently performed Money at the Metlife Stadium in North America. They will be concluding their tour in September 2023. BLACKPINK’s Lisa performed improvised versions of the song MONEY during their tour stops. She is seen posting frequently on her Instagram handle, sharing her day-to-day snippets with fans. BLACKPINK’s Lisa also shared moments from her Greece vacation with fans on her social media. She was recently embroiled in dating rumors with the Tag Heuer CEO. Neither the agency nor Lisa has confirmed or denied the rumors. Currently, MONEY has over 930 million streams and is close to reaching a billion streams soon and the performance video ranks one of the most viewed BLACKPINK videos in the last 24 hours on YouTube.

