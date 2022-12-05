‘Money’ by Lisa of BLACKPINK is the only K-pop Song on Spotify’s ‘Top Tracks of India 2022’

BLACKPINK's talented member Lisa has accomplished yet another significant milestone. On Spotify's ‘Top Tracks Of India 2022,’ her song ‘Money’ is the only k-pop act. Even more surprising is the song's continued inclusion in this year's top songs despite its debut last year. With this, we can recognize the artist's huge influence on the world stage.

Top Tracks Of 2022 India

As the year comes to an end, Spotify has released a number of rankings that compile the top albums, artists, songs, and more globally. The song ‘Money’ by BLACKPINK's Lisa was included in the list of the ‘Top Tracks Of India 2022’ in India. The only other K-pop song on this chart is this one. Money came in at number 70 on the list. As there isn't a single K-pop song on the list, the songs and Lisa's influence are made even more well-known worldwide.

‘Money’- by BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa's debut album, ‘Lalisa,’ was out on September 10 of last year. The two songs on the album were ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money.’ Both tracks are hip hop and lively in order to capture the enthusiasm of the singer. The song ‘Money’ particularly became popular due to its upbeat pop sounds and powerful raps. Lisa swept the internet with her catchy lyrics and amazing dancing performance. Bekuh Boom and Vince wrote the song, which was composed by 24 and R. Tee.

About Lisa

Lisa, a.k.a. Lalisa Manoban, is a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and model. She is a part of the popular BLACKPINK girl group from K-pop. On August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK made their debut with the song ‘Boombayah.’ Since then, the group has kept up their success as they have continuously released hits. The BLACKPINK girls have all found considerable fame today. Lisa is renowned for her charisma on stage and her rapping abilities. Additionally well-known for her incredible dance skills, the performer lights up the stage.