‘Money Game’ star Teo Yoo tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from his Hollywood film shooting

C-JeS Entertainment, the agency, issued an official statement on the 4th and said, "Teo Yoo was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning." Teo Yoo returned to Korea after filming in the United States on October 1st. At that time, the test was negative, but he had a high fever and was retested. Eventually, the second test came back positive.

C-JeS Entertainment explained, "Teo Yoo will suspend all schedules and follow the guidelines of the quarantine authorities. We will actively cooperate with the government's policy and do our best to manage the quarantine," they said.

Here is the full announcement released by Teo Yoo’s agency:

“Teo Yoo has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Hello. This is C-JeS Entertainment. Actor Yoo Tae-oh was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning, October 4th. After filming in the United States on October 1st, Teo Yoo returned to South Korea and tested negative. Teo Yoo will suspend all schedules and follow the guidelines of the quarantine authorities, and in the near future, family members, staff, and employees who have overlapped or had contact with each other will also be tested. We will do our best to manage the quarantine by actively cooperating with the government policy, and at the same time, we will do our best to manage actors and staff.

thank you.”

Teo Yoo was selected as the lead role in the Hollywood movie 'Fast Lives' last month and left for the United States. He has been active until recently, appearing on tvN's 'Honeymoon Tavern', which ended last month.

