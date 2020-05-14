Money Heist: 10 memorable La Casa De Papel quotes that taught us a thing or two about life

Here’s a list of 10 memorable and powerful quotes from La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist that gave us some major life lessons. Check it out.

La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist was released on Netflix in 2017, and over the years, it has become one of the most famous series on the streaming giant. The Spanish crime drama television series created by Álex Pina has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The show revolves around a bunch of highly experienced criminals who follow a plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. The show is loaded with mind-blowing twists, political messages, psychological games and a lot of drama.

The creators released the fourth season of the Spanish crime series on April 3, and according to a report by Netflix, in the first four weeks of its release, the show was seen by 65 million households. After binge-watching the entire season in one go, people could not stop gushing about the latest episodes. People were left wondering when the creators will drop season 5.

While director Jesús Colmenar has confirmed that there is going to a 5th part to this series, it seems like the fans will have to wait till next year to see what happens next in the series. As we wait for the creators to drop the new season, here are some memorable and powerful quotes from La Casa De Papel that will make you want to binge-watch the show all over again.

1. The most important moments are the ones that make you realise there’s no turning back. You’ve crossed a line, and you’re stuck on the other side now.

2. Everything can go to hell in less than a second. In moments like these, you feel death creeping in, and you know nothing will ever be the same. But you need to do whatever it takes to survive.

3. In this world, everything is governed by balance. There’s what you stand to gain and what you stand to lose. And when you think you’ve got nothing to lose, you become overconfident.

4. First time is always so special, unique. But the last time is beyond comparison. It is priceless. But people don’t normally know it is their last time.

5. In the end, love is a good reason for everything to fall apart.

6. At some point we all become hostages to something, and when you accept that, that’s when you make up your mind.

7. Sometimes a truce is the most important part of a war.

8. When someone is in love, they look through rose-tinted glasses. Everything’s wonderful. They transform into a soft teddy bear that’s smiling all the time.

9. There’s always happier days to remember. And the more f***** up things are, the happier those days seem to be.

10. We are all going to die. And I drink to that because we are still alive. Here’s to life. ALSO READ: The King: Eternal Monarch: 5 interesting aspects of Lee Min Ho led K Drama show that makes it worth a watch

