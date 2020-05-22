Money Heist 4: Denver and Stockholm raise eyebrows with the treatment to Cincinnati in La Casa de Papel

Money Heist Season 4: Denver and Stockholm have fans concerned as they swiftly forget Cincinnati in La Casa de Papel part 4.

Money Heist season 3 and season 4 introduced fans to Denver and Stockholm's son Cincinnati. Fans of La Casa de Papel learned in the first few episodes that Monica (Esther Acebo) was pregnant when she fell in love with Denver (Jaime Lorente) during the heist. While Denver convinced her to join the gang as they made an escape after the heist at the Royal Mint ended, in the third season, Denver embraced the baby as his own. The little munchkin appeared in numerous scenes through the third season.

However, there was no mention of the little one in the fourth season. Given that Denver and Stockholm's least concern for their baby raised a few eyebrows. As reported by Express UK, fans took to Reddit and expressed their concern. A user by the handle, theOnlyAC13 voiced their opinion and said, “Do you guys find it weird that through the entire Season 4 there was not a word about Denver and Stockholm‘s son, Cincinnati? I just remembered it randomly. It was a pretty big thing in season three, or at least in the beginning. And no word of him in season four. We don‘t know anything about what happened to him.”

While it seems like Stockholm and Denver might have swiftly forgotten about their little one amid their own drama and the heist, numerous fans point out the duo are assured that Cincinnati is fine for they have left him in safe hands of the Spanish monks. "He's with the silent monks in Italy so I guess there's no reason to bring it up randomly. Everyone inside is worried more about getting the gold and getting out with their lives," a fan reacted.

It doesn't seem like the couple has forgotten about their child for when they stood witness to Nairobi's death, the couple's concern for each other and their little one was evident, even if it wasn't said verbally. Do you think Denver and Stockholm are least concerned about Cincinnati? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Money Heist was CANCELLED? Screenwriter reveals La Casa de Papel was a FAILURE

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×