Money Heist 4: Nairobi & Tokyo turn the heat up in the La Casa de Papel BTS photos; Berlin cannot keep calm

Money Heist Season 4 saw Nairobi, Tokyo, Lisbon and Stockholm bond at different instances. Itziar Ituño shared a few BTS photos from the filming.

Money Heist Season 4 gave fans several sisterhood moments to cherish. Although the bond between Tokyo and Nairobi was established in the first two seasons, with the duo hosting drinking parties and bonding over each other's past, the new seasons saw two more ladies join the gang. In season 3, Lisbon and Stockholm joined the gang. While it took Tokyo time to warm up towards Lisbon, the women eventually bond. There is also a heartwarming scene of the four ladies celebrating Nairobi's possible pregnancy.

While we've seen the happy moment play out on the series, Itziar Ituño has now shared four behind-the-scenes photos from the celebrations. The actress, who played Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo on La Casa de Papel, took to Instagram and shared the photos. While Stockholm and Lisbon put on their happy faces, Tokyo and Nairobi raised the temperatures with their looks. While fans showered the girl gang with love, Berlin aka Pedro Alonso also couldn't stop himself from commenting on the picture.

The Spanish actor posted a comment with numerous fire emojis. Úrsula Corberó also took to the comments section and showered numerous heart emojis. Check out the photo and comments below:

The last we saw the women, Nairobi was shot in the head by Gandia and received a well-deserved funeral. Tokyo took the lead in the Bank of Spain before she fell victim to Gandia and was locked up in a secret vault. She was eventually saved and joined the team. Stockholm took charge of melting the gold and keeping the heist going whereas Lisbon made her way into the Bank of Spain via the roof.

