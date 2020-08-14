Money Heist 5: After Professor, Tokyo announces her return to LCDP sets; Ursula Corbero shares BTS photo

Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo is officially back on the sets of Money Heist. The actress shared a BTS photo to announce her return to film La Casa de Papel 5.

Money Heist has begun filming for their fifth and final season. A few weeks ago, Professor aka Alvaro Morte confirmed that he has made his way back to the sets of La Casa de Papel to film the new season. Now, Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero announced that she has returned to the sets of the Spanish show. The actress, who celebrated her 31st birthday this week, announced her return via Instagram Stories. Ursula shared a photo from the set's dressing room.

In the photo, the actress flaunted her amazingly toned tummy as she slipped into a chic white crop top. Ursula paired the crop top with a pair of denim pants and sported the iconic Tokyo hairstyle in the picture. Holding up the phone for the selfie, the actress showed off her freshly painted red nail paint.

She shared the picture with the caption, "Today. Tokio is back. Wish me luck" adding a Tinkerbell style fairytale emoji. Check out the photo below:

The actress's return comes weeks after La Casa de Papel's creator Alex Pina confirmed the curtain call season. Via RadioTimes, Alex said, "We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

The new season will be shot across Spain, Denmark and Portugal. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below.

