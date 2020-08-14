  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Money Heist 5: After Professor, Tokyo announces her return to LCDP sets; Ursula Corbero shares BTS photo

Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo is officially back on the sets of Money Heist. The actress shared a BTS photo to announce her return to film La Casa de Papel 5.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 10:13 am
Money Heist 5: After Professor, Tokyo announces her return to LCDP sets; Ursula Corbero shares BTS photoMoney Heist 5: After Professor, Tokyo announces her return to LCDP sets; Ursula Corbero shares BTS photo

Money Heist has begun filming for their fifth and final season. A few weeks ago, Professor aka Alvaro Morte confirmed that he has made his way back to the sets of La Casa de Papel to film the new season. Now, Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero announced that she has returned to the sets of the Spanish show. The actress, who celebrated her 31st birthday this week, announced her return via Instagram Stories. Ursula shared a photo from the set's dressing room. 

In the photo, the actress flaunted her amazingly toned tummy as she slipped into a chic white crop top. Ursula paired the crop top with a pair of denim pants and sported the iconic Tokyo hairstyle in the picture. Holding up the phone for the selfie, the actress showed off her freshly painted red nail paint. 

She shared the picture with the caption, "Today. Tokio is back. Wish me luck" adding a Tinkerbell style fairytale emoji. Check out the photo below: 

The actress's return comes weeks after La Casa de Papel's creator Alex Pina confirmed the curtain call season. Via RadioTimes, Alex said, "We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

The new season will be shot across Spain, Denmark and Portugal. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Money Heist: Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo celebrates 31st b'day with her pooch to show she's still a kid at heart

Credits :Instagram, RadioTimes

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement