Money Heist 5: Alvaro Morte hangs his dirty Professor clothes to hint at his fate in La Casa de Papel 5

The cast of Money Heist has been filming for La Casa de Papel's season 5. Alvaro Morte, who plays the professor, took to Instagram and shared a photo from his changing room and teased Money Heist 5.

Alvaro Morte sure knows how to tease! The actor, popular for his role as the Professor on Money Heist, has been busy with the filming of the finale season. While the actor announced his return to the sets of La Casa de Papel a couple of weeks ago, the actor dropped a photo that kissed our mid-week blues goodbye. In the photo shared on Instagram, Alvaro posed in front of a full-length mirror sporting a pair of grey pants and a black tee.

While he looked dapper as always, it was the clothes hanging beside his mirror that caught our attention. Fans of the Netflix series would know that the clothes hung on the wall are of the Professor. When we looked closer into the picture, the pants were covered with white dirt while there were spots around the pocket of the shirt and on the elbow among other parts of the shirt.

The photo confirms two things. First, the most obvious now, Professor escapes Alicia's gunpoint. Fans would remember that the fourth season ended with the cliffhanger of Alicia Sierra discovering the Professor's den and surprising him at his hideout. With the gun pointing at him, fans are curious about how he manages to defend himself.

The second spoiler that the outfit might have revealed is that the Professor will no longer remain in his den. With the muddy spots and the blood/sweat patches, it is safe to say that the Professor has a rough season ahead. Check out the photo below:

La Casa de Papel/Money Heist previously confirmed that the upcoming season will watch the curtain drop on the series.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to sets

Share your comment ×