  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Money Heist 5: Berlin aka Pedro Alonso CONFIRMS his appearance in La Casa de Papel 5 with a photo ft Helsinki

The gang is reuniting to film Money Heist 5. While we already knew that Professor and Tokyo have arrived, Berlin aka Pedro Alonso revealed he will also be seen in La Casa de Papel 5 by sharing a photo with Helsinki actor.
Mumbai
Money Heist 5: Berlin aka Pedro Alonso CONFIRMS his appearance in La Casa de Papel 5 with a photo ft HelsinkiMoney Heist 5: Berlin aka Pedro Alonso CONFIRMS his appearance in La Casa de Papel 5 with a photo ft Helsinki

Did you think there would a Money Heist curtain call season and Berlin wouldn't be invited? Money Heist Season 5 has begun filming and actors are reuniting to film the final season. Over the past few days, Professor aka Álvaro Morte and Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó revealed they were back on the sets of the La Casa de Papel. Now, Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin on the Spanish series, revealed he will be appearing in the final season of the series. 

The actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie with Darko Perić, who plays Helsinki on the series, to reveal he was back on the sets of the series. The two actors had us feeling nostalgic and made us miss Nairobi aka Alba Flores. Pedro shared the photo with the caption, "The gang is coming." 

Fans are aware Berlin died protecting the gang in the second season during their escape from the Royal Mint of Spain. However, the character appeared from time-to-time via flashbacks in episodes from the third season. The photo hints that there will be more flashbacks in the final season as well. 

Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The gang is coming @darkoperich

A post shared by Pedro Alonso (@pedroalonsoochoro) on

The last time fans saw Berlin on the show (via flashback), he was seen kissing Palermo before he abandons him. With the character's return confirmed, fans might get closure on Berlin's wife - who was only seen in the flashback scenes through the previous seasons. Fans have been speculating that the pregnant Alicia could be Berlin's wife. What do you think of the theory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Professor aka Alvaro Morte teases La Casa de Papel 5 with a selfie from the sets

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement