Money Heist 5: Did Berlin aka Pedro Alonso give a sneak peek at the sets of La Casa de Papel 5?

Berlin aka Pedro Alonso confirmed he's returning for Money Heist season 5. The actor has now shared a mirror selfie which appears to be from the sets of La Casa de Papel 5.
Money Heist 5: Berlin aka Pedro Alonso returns for La Casa de Papel 5Money Heist 5: Did Berlin aka Pedro Alonso give a sneak peek at the sets of La Casa de Papel 5?
Money Heist is synonymous to Berlin and Professor. In the last two seasons, creator Alex Pina killed Berlin, fans love his appearances via the numerous flashbacks. Just when we thought that he was done with his appearances on the show - the events of the finale hinted so - Pedro Alonso confirmed that the classy, cold, hypnotic and sophisticated character is set to return for La Casa de Papel's series finale season. Although he hasn't revealed how he would connect with the series, he did share a picture with Darko Perić, who plays Helsinki. 

Now, Alonso took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie. In the picture, the actor looks dapper as he quickly clicks a photo as he makes his way out of from what looks like dressing and makeup space. Alonso is dressed in an all-black ensemble as he takes the photo. As though the view in the mirror wasn't a feast for the eyes, we couldn't stop admiring the view beside the dressing table. 

The setup appeared to be in the middle of a dense forest area with the view all green! Alonso shared the photo with the caption, "Amanece, que no es poco," loosely translating to "Sunrise, which is no small thing." It is safe to say it was from the sets of La Casa de Papel for he tagged the production house and wrote, "LCDP5." Check out the photo below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amanece, que no es poco.  @netflixes @vancouvermediaproducciones LCDP5

A post shared by Pedro Alonso (@pedroalonsoochoro) on

While Alonso gives us a peek at his whereabouts, Alvaro Morte aka Professor was recently out and about. Check out what he was up to here: Money Heist: Professor flaunts his adorable cap while Tokyo, Rio goof around on the sets of La Casa de Papel

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

