Money Heist 5: Final season of Alvaro Morte starrer La Casa de Papel to release in two parts; Dates announced

Netflix announces the release dates for Money Heist's final season that will be releasing in two parts.

Ever since it was announced that Money Heist will be releasing its final season this year, fans of the show have been emotional as well as excited for the same. Netflix has now confirmed that the popular show also known as La Casa de Papel will be releasing its final season in two parts and have also announced the release dates for the same. This major Money Heist update is sure to make fans reach out for their calendars to mark the dates for its arrival.

Netflix in its social media post confirmed that the popular show will be returning in two volumes, namely Part 5: Volume 1 to premiere on September 3 and Volume 2 will be airing on December 3, 2021. We already saw pictures shared by the show's cast members who bid adieu to Money Heist recently as they wrapped up filming for the finale and promised an exciting ending for the show.

Money Heist's final season will star, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo and Alvaro Morte as The Professor, and also actors Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, and Enrique Arce who will be returning for the show.

While all other Money Heist seasons have consisted of 8 episodes, the big final season will have 10 episodes. Money Heist Season 5 started production in the summer of 2020 and wrapped up recently despite the pandemic causing a few delays.

The fourth season of the Netflix show ended on a rather emotional note with Alba Flores' character of Nairobi bidding adieu to show. The conclusion also left several loose threads that the new season is expected to begin with.

