Money Heist 5: Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño thank fans as Professor & Raquel say adios to La Casa De Papel

It may be a while before Money Heist hit the streaming platform and wows us yet again. But for now, its lead actors are an emotional bunch. Álvaro Morte who plays Sergio Marquina aka The Professor and Itziar Ituño who plays Inspector Raquel aka Lisbon took to social media to thank their fans and say adios to the Money Heist family.

Taking to Instagram, Álvaro Morte shared an emotional video of himself as he exited the sets of La Casa De Papel. In the video, Álvaro panned towards the set as he drove out and simply smiled for the camera. He wrote, "Leaving for the last time the set of @lacasadepapel Words are unnecessary. Thankful for so much, for everything. To the fans (the first ones, of course), to the entire team of @vancouvermediaproducciones and @netflixes @netflix And to you, my dear Professor. I will miss having such a good time with you. THANK YOU."

As for Itziar Ituño, the actress shared a series of onscreen photos from the show and bid goodbye to Raquel aka Lisbon. She captioned her post, “Now yes! GOODBYE, Inspector Raquel Murillo, Lisbon thief!! What a trip!! Now yes! GOODBYE, AGUR, CIAO, ADEU, ADIOS, BYE, AU REVOIR Raquel Murillo, Aio Lisboa!!! What a trip!”

Season 5 of Money Heist will see an interesting career graph for Lisbon who has now joined the Professor. Fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what's in store next.

