Money Heist 5: Mario de la Rosa shares his latest look as cop Suarez: A bomb is coming exactly in two months

Mario de la Rosa will reprise the role of the chief of Spain’s National Police Corps called Suarez. Scroll further to check out his look.

Makers of the mighty popular show Money Heist have planned a unique release strategy for the show where the final season will be released in two parts. The first volume of the fifth season will release on 3rd September 2021 while the second volume will come out on 3rd December. Maro de la Rosa who plays the character of Suárez, the chief of Spain’s National Police Corps in the crime thriller recently took to Instagram and got numerous fans excited for the upcoming season. He shared his look as Suarez in the fifth and final season of the show while gave an adrenaline rush to the fans with the caption. He wrote, “Countdown. A bomb is coming, exactly in two months!!”

Money Heist 5 wrapped up the principal photography in May. As mentioned in a report in The Indian Express, Mario wrote a note of gratitude for the character and the show. His Spanish note loosely translated in English reportedly reads as “The filming of the fifth part of @lacasadepapel has come to an end. A lot of heart has been put into this, and it couldn’t have been done any other way. Suárez has left a mark on me. And although we have not seen him laugh/smile yet, believe me, that inside he was trembling with joy. Thank you all (sic).”

Take a look at the post:

Mario wrote another post where bid adieu to Suarez, the character he played and made a special place in the hearts of the audience. He wrote, “WHAT TO SAY ABOUT SUÁREZ. He wanted things to go as per manual, protocol, discipline … and he found the untamed emotions of life. Bye dear. We will meet again on the screen.”

Also Read| Makers of Money Heist 5 on the Professor spin off: We would have to create a new universe

Share your comment ×