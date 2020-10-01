  1. Home
Money Heist 5: Professor says a quick 'Hi' and melts our hearts with his contagious smile

Money Heist 5 star Alvaro Morte, who plays Professor on the show, flashes his contagious smile for a selfie. The background of the photo reminds us of Berlin actor Pedro Alonso's recent Instagram post from the sets of La Casa de Papel.
Money Heist 5: Professor says a quick 'Hi' and melts our hearts with his contagious smile
Money Heist 5 is currently filming. The Spanish show, formally known as La Casa de Papel, announced the fifth season will be the series' final season. Recently, cast members Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso among others confirmed their return on the sets of the show by sharing photos from the shoot location. While the filming seems to be proceeding in full swing, Morte (who plays the Professor) has taken a break to slip into our timelines and say a quick hi! 

The actor posted a selfie on his social media that is bound to melt the hearts of his fans. The photo is safe to not reveal any Money Heist 5 spoilers. Posing against a bushy background, the Professor flashed his contagious smile for the camera. He shared the photo with the caption, "Hi there!" adding a wave emoji. 

Hi there! 

Although Morte hasn't spilt the tea on the new season, it seems like the actor is present in the same location as Pedro Alonso (Berlin) was a few days ago. The latter had shared a mirror selfie a couple of days ago where he gave fans a glimpse at the location outside the dressing and makeup location. The actor seemed to be shooting in the outdoors, in a dense green location, a forest of sorts. 

Amanece, que no es poco. @netflixes @vancouvermediaproducciones LCDP5

Do you think the Professor and Berlin's photos are from the same location? Let us know if we are looking too much into the whole thing in the comments below. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5: Tokyo teases her before and after La Casa de Papel filming look; Lisbon returns to sets

