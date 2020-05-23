Money Heist: 5 reasons why we absolutely love The Professor aka Alvaro Morte in La Casa de Papel

Thinking of Money Heist without The Professor is like thinking of Harry Potter without, well, Harry Potter. So, we give you five reasons why we absolutely love Alvaro Morte's iconic character on La Casa de Papel.

One of the most exciting shows in recent times that has earned a cult following and leaves us satisfied with its gripping storyline has to be Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel. As the series name would suggest, we see a group of talented individuals; with codenames derived from famous cities, getting involved in two incredibly well-planned heists that are spearheaded by Sergio Marquina aka The Professor. With many twists and turns in every season, Money Heist manages to surprise fans in the most unbelievable of ways.

Speaking of The Professor; the reason why Money Heist is as popular as it is, is because of this iconic character which has been immortalised by Alvaro Morte, a man of many talents. In Alvaro's own words, "I like many things about The Professor but mainly his patience and capacity to work. He’s an intelligent guy. He’s spent years just working on a plan," "[The Professor's] not waiting for inspiration to work; he’s already working very hard. That’s something I like very much about him. Intelligent or not, he’s a hard worker," the actor had shared with Identity magazine.

We give you five reasons why we absolutely love The Professor on Money Heist:

Because of the charming actor who plays him:

Alvaro Morte has a fandom for himself, thanks to his scene-stealing act as The Professor in Money Heist. The varying shades of grey that Alvaro brings forward in the series are commendable especially with how things get more complex for the character every season. It's no wonder that Bollywood actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Shah Rukh Khan are fond of his character and would love to recreate it in India as well. And just to get a rundown on how charming Mr. Morte is, watch the clip of him singing Bella Ciao.

Because he's the true mastermind behind the heist:

Berlin may have been the man in charge of the heist but the true mastermind behind it all is The Professor whose mind is similar to that of Sherlock Holmes. No matter what the obstacle, which is many, The Professor finds a solution by hook or by crook. He's the go-to person who would have a Plan A to Z and see to it that he comes out on top. And, the fact that he can calculate someone's move before they even make it is especially enlightening to watch.

Because he's Mr. Dependable:

Similar to the previous point, the members involved in the heist know that they can always fall back on The Professor to save the day because of how dependable he is. Even someone as smart and sharp as Berlin can goof up knowing that The Professor will rescue them.

Because he's a softie at heart:

As emotionally closed off as he is, with every season, we see a new side to The Professor and that's thanks to his relationship with Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño). Moreover, there's also his mentor-mentee equation with Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) and Nairobi (Alba Flores) that grows with every season.

Because Money Heist is not Money Heist without The Professor:

To think of Money Heist sans the presence of The Professor would have made La Casa de Papel a boring watch. The intricacies that he brings to the table is what meshes well with the other members and what makes them such a delectable unit.

We bow to you, Mr. Professor!

What is your favourite characteristic that you admire about The Professor in Money Heist?

