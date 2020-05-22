Money Heist actress Itziar Ituno to star in an English animated short film titled Salvation Has No Name

Itziar Ituno will feature in an English animated short film titled Salvation Has No Name. Itziar Ituno shot to fame with her character called Raquel Murillo in the much-loved series called Money Heist.

The Money Heist actress Itziar Ituno aka Raquel Murillo will feature in an English animated short film titled Salvation Has No Name. Itziar Ituno shot to fame with her character called Raquel Murillo in the much-loved series called Money Heist or La Casa De Papel. Raquel Murillo soon becomes Lisbon and becomes a part of Professor's gang. The English language short film that Itziar will feature is reportedly 16 minutes long. The project is backed by Delaval Film along with British Film Institute. Actor Yasmine Al Massri will be lending voice for the short film.

Yasmine Al Massri is known for ABC drama Quantico. Itziar Ituno aka Raquel Murillo is all set to essay a character of a Priest in Salvation Has No Name. Now, on the work front, Itziar Ituno featured in Money Heist's fourth part. The fans and followers of the actress loved her in the series, as Lisbon. Itziar Ituno goes from being a cop to then joining Alvaro Morte aka Professor's gang. The fourth part of the popular series Money Heist was well received by the fans and viewers of the series. Now, all eyes are on the season five of the highly anticipated drama.

The fans were shocked when Nairobi's character bid adieu to the thrilling series. It was a twist that many fans had anticipated but were not sure which way will the makers take it forward. All the doubts were put to rest when Nairobi's character bids goodbye to the series. The season four was nothing short of a roller coaster ride, with its unexpected twist and turns in the plot.

