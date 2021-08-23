Money Heist Anthem: Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Shruti Haasan & more say 'Jaldi Aao' to Season 5; WATCH

Fans are counting days for Money Heist's Season 5 to arrive and among them are also some celeb fans. To kill the wait for the final season of the famed Netflix show to arrive, Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan have featured in a special anthem, a desi twist to Bella Ciao called Jaldi Aao.

The anthem set to the music of the show's famous track Bella Ciao mixed with some desi beats by Nucleya features these famous Indian artists who are seen expressing their excitement for the fifth season to arrive. The song dedicated to Money Heist fans across India captures the exact emotions they are going through while crossing the dates off the calendar, waiting for September to arrive soon.

In the music video of the Money Heist anthem, we see Anil Kapoor calling it a 'jhakaas' show while Radhika Apte can be seen hoping for Arturo to suffer in the final season. Shruti Haasan can be seen paying a tribute to the character of Nairobi (Alba Flores), whose death in season 4 still gets fans emotional.

Check out the Money Heist anthem here:

While talking about composing this special anthem for the show's final season, Nucleya expressed his happiness saying, "I’m a huge fan of Money Heist, so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling."

Money Heist Season 5 is all set to premiere on September 3. The final season will be released in two volumes and while the first arrives next month, Volume 2 is slated for a December 3, 2021 release.

