Money Heist bags Best Ibero American series at 7th Platino Xcaret Awards; Professor & Nairobi actors win BIG

Money Heist wins big at the 7th Platino Xcaret Awards. While the show bagged the Best Ibero American series, Alvaro Morte (aka Professor) and Alba Flores (aka Nairobi) took home the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Money Heist has won hearts this summer lockdown. Now, La Casa De Papel has won three big awards at the 7th Platino Xcaret Awards. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious awards show's winners were announced during a live stream on YouTube. The Ibero-America’s most prestigious awards ceremony took place on Monday, June 29, saw Platinos ambassador and CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and Colombian actress-singer Majida Issa reveal the winners' list, as reported by Variety.

It has been revealed that La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist bagged the Best Ibero-American series/mini-series. The series took home the Best Actor (awarded to Alvaro Morte who plays the Professor on the series) and Best Supporting Actress (received by Alba Flores for the role of Nairobi). Both the stars took to Instagram and celebrated their individual and the show's victories.

Alba shared the announcement of her award and thanked the jury for giving her the award. "Gracias," she wrote, tagging the awards show's Instagram handle and adding a red heart emoji. The actress kissed the hit show goodbye this year after her character's fate was sealed in season 4. Fans were heartbroken to watch the actress leave the show.

"Lost in the mountains I just find out I’ve won the @premios_platino and I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you, thank to all of you who have made it possible, to all those who are always supporting from the other side, the fans of @lacasadepapel and the amazing team of @vancouvermedia_ @netflixes @maydelmanager @granviacomunica," he wrote.

Alvaro also congratulated Alba over her win. "congratulations also to @albafloresoficial for her great job," he said. Fellow Money Heist stars congratulated the two winners. Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin on the show, commented on Alba's post and said, "You are the prize. Congratulations Alba. (as translated by Google Translations.) He ignited memories of the show when he wished Alvaro. He said, "Congratulations, little brother." Fernando Cayo, who plays Coronel Tamayo from season 3, said, "BRAVO COMPAYYYYYY" adding numerous celebratory emojis.

On the movie front, Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory took home the major awards. The movie took home the Best Ibero-American Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. It also won Best Original Music for Alberto Iglesias, Best Editing for Teresa Font and Best Actor for Antonio Banderas.

Check out the complete winners' list here:

BEST IBEROAMERICAN SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

La Casa de Papel, Spain

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Alvaro Morte, La Casa de Papel, Spain

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Cecilia Suárez, La Casa de las Flores, Mexico

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Gerardo Romano, El Marginal III, Argentina

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES

Alba Flores, La Casa de Papel, Spain

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar, Spain

BEST DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

BEST SCREENPLAY

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alberto Iglesias, Pain and Glory

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

BEST ACTRESS

Carol Duarte, Invisible Life, Brazil

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas, Spain

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Edge of Democracy, Brazil

BEST DEBUT FILM

The Chambermaid, Mexico

BEST EDITING

Teresa Font, Pain and Glory, Spain

BEST ART DIRECTION

Juan Pedro de Gaspar, Mientras dure la guerra, Spain

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jasper Wolf, Monos, Colombia

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Lena Esquenazi, Monos, Colombia

BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES

The Chambermaid, Mexico

Money Heist is expected to return with season 5. The new season will continue to watch the gang's heist at the Royal Bank of Spain. Fans previously saw Lisbon join the other members of the heist inside the bank while Professor was caught red-handed by Alicia Sierra. The police personnel held up her gun against him while Professor trued to plan his escape from her. How will the series turn? Will the Professor die? Will the heist' fail? Several theories are making the rounds on social media. You can check out a few theories below.

What do you think will happen in Money Heist Season 5? Let us know your theories in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

