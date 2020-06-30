Money Heist bags Best Ibero American series at 7th Platino Xcaret Awards; Professor & Nairobi actors win BIG
Money Heist has won hearts this summer lockdown. Now, La Casa De Papel has won three big awards at the 7th Platino Xcaret Awards. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the prestigious awards show's winners were announced during a live stream on YouTube. The Ibero-America’s most prestigious awards ceremony took place on Monday, June 29, saw Platinos ambassador and CNN Español journalist Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Mexican actor-comedian Omar Chaparro and Colombian actress-singer Majida Issa reveal the winners' list, as reported by Variety.
It has been revealed that La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist bagged the Best Ibero-American series/mini-series. The series took home the Best Actor (awarded to Alvaro Morte who plays the Professor on the series) and Best Supporting Actress (received by Alba Flores for the role of Nairobi). Both the stars took to Instagram and celebrated their individual and the show's victories.
Alba shared the announcement of her award and thanked the jury for giving her the award. "Gracias," she wrote, tagging the awards show's Instagram handle and adding a red heart emoji. The actress kissed the hit show goodbye this year after her character's fate was sealed in season 4. Fans were heartbroken to watch the actress leave the show.
"Lost in the mountains I just find out I’ve won the @premios_platino and I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you, thank to all of you who have made it possible, to all those who are always supporting from the other side, the fans of @lacasadepapel and the amazing team of @vancouvermedia_ @netflixes @maydelmanager @granviacomunica," he wrote.
Alvaro also congratulated Alba over her win. "congratulations also to @albafloresoficial for her great job," he said. Fellow Money Heist stars congratulated the two winners. Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin on the show, commented on Alba's post and said, "You are the prize. Congratulations Alba. (as translated by Google Translations.) He ignited memories of the show when he wished Alvaro. He said, "Congratulations, little brother." Fernando Cayo, who plays Coronel Tamayo from season 3, said, "BRAVO COMPAYYYYYY" adding numerous celebratory emojis.
On the movie front, Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory took home the major awards. The movie took home the Best Ibero-American Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. It also won Best Original Music for Alberto Iglesias, Best Editing for Teresa Font and Best Actor for Antonio Banderas.
Check out the complete winners' list here:
BEST IBEROAMERICAN SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
La Casa de Papel, Spain
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Alvaro Morte, La Casa de Papel, Spain
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Cecilia Suárez, La Casa de las Flores, Mexico
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Gerardo Romano, El Marginal III, Argentina
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES OR MINI-SERIES
Alba Flores, La Casa de Papel, Spain
BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar, Spain
BEST DIRECTOR
Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
BEST SCREENPLAY
Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Alberto Iglesias, Pain and Glory
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
BEST ACTRESS
Carol Duarte, Invisible Life, Brazil
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas, Spain
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Edge of Democracy, Brazil
BEST DEBUT FILM
The Chambermaid, Mexico
BEST EDITING
Teresa Font, Pain and Glory, Spain
BEST ART DIRECTION
Juan Pedro de Gaspar, Mientras dure la guerra, Spain
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jasper Wolf, Monos, Colombia
BEST SOUND DIRECTION
Lena Esquenazi, Monos, Colombia
BEST FILM & EDUCATION IN VALUES
The Chambermaid, Mexico
Money Heist is expected to return with season 5. The new season will continue to watch the gang's heist at the Royal Bank of Spain. Fans previously saw Lisbon join the other members of the heist inside the bank while Professor was caught red-handed by Alicia Sierra. The police personnel held up her gun against him while Professor trued to plan his escape from her. How will the series turn? Will the Professor die? Will the heist' fail? Several theories are making the rounds on social media. You can check out a few theories below.
What do you think will happen in Money Heist Season 5? Let us know your theories in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.