Money Heist: Creator Alex Pina feels Shah Rukh Khan should play Berlin; Vijay & Ajith as Professor and Bogota

Money Heist creator Alex Pina picks Thalapathy Vijay for Professor while feels Shah Rukh Khan should play Berlin.

For weeks, Indian media has been debating who would be the perfect Professor if Money Heist were made in India. From Ayushmann Khurrana to Shah Rukh Khan, several names have made the headlines. However, Money Heist's creator Alex Pina revealed his pick of the cast if he were to create La Casa de Papel in India. In an interview with a South Indian website, Pina revealed he put the debate over who is the perfect Indian actor to play Professor to rest by announcing that Thalapathy Vijay would fit the bill of Professor.

In an interview with Behind Woods, Pina first picked Ayushmann to play the Profesor. However, when he was shown the pictures of a few actors, including Vijay, without a second thought he picked Vijay. The reason he picked Vijay, Pina explained, is that Vijay looks intelligent like the Professor. Whereas Pina feels Shah Rukh would be perfect as Berlin. He picked Shah Rukh for he looks "handsome" like Berlin. He also named SRK for the role of Palermo. He goes on to cast South actor Ajith Kumar as Bogota while picked Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu as Denver and Tamayo. He chose Suriya to play Suarez.

What is your take on his choice of the Indian cast? Let us know in the comments below.

Money Heist is expected to return for the fifth season. The series, which dropped its season 4 in April, ended on a cliffhanger note. The final episode watched Lisbon escaping the police custody and making her way into the Bank of Spain. The gang vows to avenge the death of Nairobi.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ | Money Heist Season 5: Berlin or Nairobi, which character would you want to resurrect in La Casa de Papel? VOTE

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Behind Woods

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×