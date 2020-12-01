Money Heist creator gives seal of approval for the Korean version; Reveals WHY he's excited about the remake

Money Heist Korean Ver: La Casa de Papel creator Alex Pina shares his thoughts on the international remake. Director, writer and other details about the remake have been revealed.

If you've not heard yet, Money Heist is getting a Korean remake. The speculations of the remake sparked a few months ago, soon after La Casa de Papel (the original name of the show) aired its fourth season. While the details about the casting are still under the wraps, Herald Pop via Soompi has revealed that the remake is underway. The popular Spanish series' remake will be helmed by Kim Hong Sun of Voice and Black. Sharing his thoughts on the remake, Money Heist's creator Alex Pina said he was excited.

The producer noted that for years, Korean content has surpassed boundaries and captivated audiences with its "unrivalled composition and culture" as Money Heist has done in recent times. "That is why we were attracted to the potential of a Korean version of ‘Money Heist.’ I am excited to see what will happen when this case unfolds against the backdrop of the Korean peninsula," he said.

As for the plot, the report revealed that the core heist concept would remain the same but the events will be set in Korea. The series, like the original show, will feature a group of people with numerous talents following the lead of the Professor. The Korean version of Money Heist will be penned by Ryu Yong Jae and his team. A Single Rider producer BH Entertainment and Content ZIUM of Itaewon Class and upcoming show Run On will be co-producing the series. The casting is still unknown.

Who do you think should play the Professor in the Korean remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Herald Pop via Soompi

