Money Heist: Did Alvaro Morte aka The Professor spoil Lisbon's possible death in La Case de Papel Season 5?

While The Professor was successfully able to help Lisbon escape and reunite with the other robbers in the Bank of Spain, a recent reply by Alvaro Morte may have hinted at Lisbon's possible death in Money Heist Season 5. Read below to know what the 45-year-old actor had to share on the same.

Money Heist Season 4 ended with a bang as The Professor was successfully able to rescue Lisbon from jail and have her reunite with the robbers in the Bank of Spain. There are already a million theories floating around as to what's in store for us in season 5 especially with the predicament that all the characters are in. While Lisbon is safe for now, there might have been a major reveal as to what happens to her character next season, courtesy of The Professor actor Alvaro Morte.

During a session for the Chelsea Film Festival, Alvaro was asked as to how he envisions The Professor's ending to be like when La Casa de Papel officially comes to an end. "I’m aware this comment will make me very unpopular. The Professor was a very weird guy, a very lonely guy and what happened with the band and finding love, it's a really small chapter in his life. If we're talking about the end of the character, I think at one point, I'd like to see him go back to that loneliness, that solitary life that he's more used to and seems more comfortable in," Morte confessed, via Express UK.

If Alvaro's wish comes true then for The Professor to end up alone, he would have to break up with Lisbon, But, given how the two are madly in love with each other, the only other option for The Professor to ride solo would be Lisbon dying.

Do you think Alvaro Morte's confession just hinted at Lisbon's death in Money Heist Season 5? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

